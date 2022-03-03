Steve Cooper gives his insight into Djed Spence’s character at Nottingham Forest

Djed Spence has produced some breathtaking performances at Nottingham Forest this season and there could be some very exciting developments around his future in the summer.

It is very important that the 21-year-old has the right people around him at this time given the praise that has been flying around and his growing list of admirers.

Steve Cooper’s reputation seems to be growing by the week and his role in accelerating Spence’s development will be greatly appreciated at Middlesbrough.

The Welshman gave an insight into Spence’s attitude off the pitch when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “I am very fond of him.

“He is a sensible lad and you can tell that he cares a lot about the next game, about Forest – he loves Forest.

“You can see it in the way he plays.

“But, if you want to play in this team, you have to have that.

“He is very respectful.

“He is laid back, that is probably the right description of him.

“But when you get engaged in a conversation with him, he is a thoughtful character.

“He is like all young players, things are going well but there are still things he needs to improve on.

“I have not come across a 21-year-old yet who does not have parts of his game to work on.

“We love having him.

“Our job is to keep trying to get the best out of him.”

Nottingham Forest would take a huge step forward in their play-off pursuit if they can get the better of Sheffield United on Friday evening, if Cooper’s men can replicate the performances they put in against Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup then the in-form Blades could have their work cut out.

The Verdict

There is a clear understanding from both the player himself and the club, that they are only going to have Spence until the end of the season, unless they achieve promotion, and therefore the desire to get the most out of him in this final stretch is greater than ever.

At the end of his career, Spence may well look back on this spell at Nottingham Forest as the move that kickstarted his career and a decision that reflected very well on his development path.

There are a lot of good sides in the top six chasing pack this season and Forest will not feel comfortable until mathematically safe inside the play-off places, there is a long way to go but with Spence at full throttle they have every chance.