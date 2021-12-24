Steve Cooper fires warning to Nottingham Forest players ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has warned his side they will slip up if they look back on previous wins instead of focusing on the future, speaking to the club’s media team ahead of their Boxing Day clash at Middlesbrough.

Losing just one of their opening 15 games under Cooper’s stewardship, the East Midlands side have managed to elevate themselves from bottom of the table to seventh place and currently sit just one point outside of the play-off zone going into Sunday afternoon’s meeting at the Riverside Stadium.

Although maintaining an impressive unbeaten run has been useful, turning draws into wins has been the key to them breaking into the top half of the table, previously failing to edge games but showing real perseverance in recent matches against the likes of Peterborough United and Hull City to come out on top.

Their upcoming tie against Chris Wilder’s men will be no easy task, however,

The Teesside outfit have only lost one of their opening six matches under the 54-year-old since coming in, already looking like a team that’s adapting seamlessly to his style of play and managing to secure an impressive 1-0 home victory over automatic promotion contenders AFC Bournemouth last weekend.

Although this weekend’s hosts at the Riverside are likely to be a tough nut to crack, Forest boss Cooper is looking towards his own players to ensure they aren’t the creators of their own potential downfall.

Ahead of this clash, he said: “We’ve got a long way to go, there’s no doubt about that.

“I know we’ve had some positive results of late, but the moment we start looking back and getting comfortable with that is the moment that you’re not fully prepared and focused for the next game.

“We’ve got to work even harder now to continue and improve on those levels and make sure we’re ready for a really tough game on Sunday.

“If you want to succeed at this level, you have to keep striving to improve. We’re a long way off from where we want to be but the players are working hard and continuing to improve.”

The Verdict:

Cooper is right to send this message – because they are likely to face adversity in the coming months as they look to secure their place in the play-offs – something that has to be the aim now considering their recent run of form.

The potential recall of Djed Spence and injury to Jordi Osei-Tutu may cause a few issues in the wing-back position – and Forest will also have the task of integrating new signings into the squad as smoothly as they can as they look to bolster their side for the latter stages of the season.

Inevitably, they will encounter a sticky patch at some point during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and how they respond to this will determine whether they will have a real opportunity to gain promotion to the Premier League or not.

The Reds have the depth in many areas and quality to sustain this promotion push – but whether they can stay mentally strong remains to be seen.

They are certainly one team to look out for in the second tier.