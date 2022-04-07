Steve Cooper explains selection decision in Nottingham Forest’s win over Coventry City

Steve Cooper has explained his selection choices following Nottingham Forest’s win on Wednesday night.

The Reds came out on top against their play-off rivals Coventry City in a 2-0 victory.

The decision to opt for Brice Samba over Ethan Horvath did raise some eyebrows given the American had enjoyed a successful stint in goals before the international break.

But Cooper stuck with his number one choice keeper in Samba against Blackpool upon the return of Championship action last weekend.

It was Samba who started again in the win over Mark Robins’ side on Wednesday evening.

Cooper explained that the decision came down to momentum, with the Forest boss not wanting to tinker with a winning formula having beaten Blackpool 4-1 last Saturday.

“Just momentum, really. Just momentum, in terms of I thought he played well at the weekend and I thought the team had good fluidity against Blackpool,” said Cooper, via Nottinghamshire Live.

“It was a great result on Saturday. I just thought we needed to keep going with it, that’s all.”

The two victories in recent days have lifted Forest into the play-off places.

The Reds are now 5th in the Championship table with eight games still to play this season.

Forest are now on a four game winning run, and still have games in hand on their rivals for a top six finish.

Up next for Cooper’s side is the visit of Birmingham City to the City Ground on April 9.

The Verdict

This is a pretty rational explanation from Cooper.

While Horvath stepped in quite well during Samba’s absence in the side, the Congolese has still proven himself as the team’s number one choice keeper.

Given how well the side performed against Blackpool, it makes sense for Cooper to maintain as much of the same team as he can.

Keeping up that momentum will be crucial in the final stages, as any kind of slip up could prove to be massively costly.