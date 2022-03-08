Steve Cooper explains key Nottingham Forest selection decision after Huddersfield Town victory

Nottingham Forest managed to book their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town last night.

The Reds found themselves a goal down when Tom Lees managed to find the back of the net again before goals from Sam Surridge and Ryan Yates turned the game around.

Emerging as one of the biggest decisions for Steve Cooper to make ahead of kick-off, it was Ethan Horvath who was tasked with operating in-between the sticks once again for the Reds, with Brice Samba back available after serving his three-game suspension.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live about the decision to include Horvath from the start once again, Cooper said: “He’s been excellent in the three games. He’s had to wait for his opportunity – similar to Sam (Surridge).

“He’s a good professional and a good guy.

“I’m not sure what I would have said to him if I’d made the change. I couldn’t think of a good reason.

“We’ve got two good goalkeepers who are going to fight for that spot. That’s what we want in every position.

“They are good problems to have, even though they are tough ones at times.”

The verdict

Conceding twice in four games and keeping two clean sheets in the process, Horvath has done very well in Samba’s absence, and whilst the 27-year-old has been one of the top goalkeepers in the division, the American had every right to start once again.

It will be interesting to see what happens when it comes back to the league, with competition levels extremely high as things stand.

Equally, Cooper will have a big decision on his hands when it comes to the next round of the FA Cup, when the Reds welcome Liverpool to The City Ground.

With Forest entering a pivotal stage of the campaign, Cooper has some big decisions to make when it comes to his goalkeeping department.