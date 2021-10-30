Steve Cooper explains frustration at Nottingham Forest draw

Nottingham Forest drew 1-1 with QPR on Friday night after a late equaliser rescued a draw for Steve Cooper’s side.

Despite that leveller, Steve Cooper was frustrated, but satisfied as he felt Forest deserved something from the game.

It was a game of few clear cut chances but it was QPR who took the lead with Lyndon Dykes scoring his sixth of the season in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the first half.

Which club do these 28 former Nottingham Forest players now play for?

1 of 28 Yuri Ribeiro? Legia Warsaw Olympiacos Dinamo Zagreb Benfica

But Forest improved after the break and got their rewards as Jack Colback scored his first goal since 2019 in the 91st minute to give both sides a point at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It was the least Forest deserved according to Steve Cooper, as he told Sky Sports: “If we hadn’t got the equaliser it would have been such a harsh result on the lads with the way we played and two penalty decisions that were huge errors.

“If I’m being honest, I’ve got real mixed emotions about the result but if I were sitting here and we’d lost 1-0, it would have been a tough one to take.

“It was the least we deserved from the game. I’m just pleased we managed to get something.”

The draw now means Forest have lost just once in their last seven since Cooper took and now sit 15th, three points off the top six.

Cooper’s side are next in action on Tuesday night, when they host Sheffield United at The City Ground.

The Verdict

This result shows how far Forest have come in the last seven games since Cooper has taken over.

The mentality of the squad has changed so much and the dissatisfaction at just taking a draw from an away shows a winning mentality that Cooper has got into his side.

Not only that, but Forest have improved in all areas with players picking up form, none more so than the likes of Lewis Grabban, Ryan Yates and Jack Colback who scored the equaliser on Friday night.

The good times might well be returning to Forest, it’s now just maintaining a consistent run of performances and form to avoid dropping off which happens with new managers in most cases.