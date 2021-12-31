Steve Cooper drops Nottingham Forest transfer hint ahead of first January addition

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has suggested that more than one attacking player could be brought in during the transfer window.

It’s no secret that the Reds boss wants to sign a new striker, with a deal for Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis thought to be at an advanced stage.

Whilst Cooper wouldn’t be drawn on whether Davis will join, the boss hinted that more arrivals could be needed when speaking to Nottinghamshire Live on the club’s options in the final third.

“For sure, it is an area we would like to strengthen. You want as many good attacking options as possible in this league, particularly at times when you have a lot of games.”

Successive defeats, including a 1-0 reverse at home to Huddersfield last night, have stopped Forest’s momentum somewhat after an excellent run under the former Swansea City chief who has transformed the club.

Despite that, they remain in the play-off picture, with Cooper’s side sitting ninth in the table and five points away from the top six after 25 games.

The verdict

The frustrating loss last night, where Forest had opportunities but lacked cutting edge where it mattered, showed that new faces are needed to help this team.

Davis’ imminent arrival is going to help but fans will be pleased to see that more deals could be on the cards, as Cooper is clearly keen on doing more business.

So, it could be a very interesting month ahead at the City Ground and the boss will be wanting serious backing in his first transfer window in charge.

