Steve Cooper discusses his plans after Swansea City setback

Steve Cooper has cooled speculation that he could leave Swansea City, as he insisted he is now focusing on the busy summer that lies ahead for the club.

The former England youth coach has been linked with the Crystal Palace vacancy in recent weeks, and failure to win promotion to the Premier League has left some doubting whether Cooper would remain in Wales.

However, speaking to Wales Online, the boss made it clear that he is now preparing to reshape the squad as the Swans look to go again next season.

“For me, I’ve always worked on the basis that, although setbacks are the hardest thing, they’re the most important things that define you. Don’t worry about me. I just want to make sure we finish today off properly, get back to Swansea and the off-season plans will kick in as normal.

“Some players will come and some will go. That’s normal. Whatever league we were in and whenever we finished, that was going to be normal. We’ll just crack on with those plans now that we know what league we’re in.”

It was a tough afternoon at Wembley for Swansea, with Brentford securing a 2-0 win in the big game.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

Yesterday was a very tough afternoon for the club, as losing a play-off final is as bad as it can get in football.

So, you have to understand the disappointment Cooper was feeling when he was answering these questions but his comments suggest he will be back for another crack at promotion next season.

That might not be the news all Swansea fans wanted, as there has been criticism about his style of play, but he will know what’s needed ahead of this pivotal summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.