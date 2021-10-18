Steve Cooper discusses current situation involving 24-y/o Nottingham Forest man

Steve Cooper insists that Joao Carvalho is in his plans at Nottingham Forest despite the fact the attacking midfielder is yet to play a minute since his appointment.

The 24-year-old was a club-record purchase from Benfica in 2018 and it’s fair to say that he hasn’t hit the heights that many expected.

That saw Carvalho spend the previous campaign on loan in Spain with Almeria, but he’s back at the City Ground now, where he has had to settle for a place on the bench for much of the season.

It’s been that way under Cooper, with Carvalho an unused substitute for the past four games.

Despite that, the boss explained to Nottinghamshire Live that the fact Carvalho has been involved shows he is rated, as he insists the player needs to be ready when opportunities come his way.

“He’s been good. He trains really well and is a good guy. He looks ready to play. He has to stay that way so if the chance comes, he’s ready to take it. Of course he has a part to play. He wouldn’t be on the bench or in the squad if I didn’t think that, because not everybody has got changed on a matchday.

“We select our benches carefully, as we do with the team – thinking about the ‘what ifs’ in a game. Everyone sitting on that bench is there for a reason. Joao is exactly the same.”

The verdict

This is a very good message from Cooper as it’s saying Carvalho is a part of his plans and it will remind everyone on the bench that they need to be ready.

In fairness to the former Swansea chief, there’s been no need for the playmaker in recent weeks because the team are scoring goals and playing well, so those in the XI deserve their place.

Moving forward, there will be tough moments and that’s when Carvalho’s quality to unlock a defence will be needed, which is when he needs to deliver.

