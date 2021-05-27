Steve Cooper discusses Brentford challenge ahead of Swansea’s huge play-off final

Steve Cooper is aware of the quality that Brentford have, as he revealed he is expecting a close game when his Swansea side face the Bees at Wembley this weekend.

The Londoners finished third in the Championship, with the Swans just a place behind, and the two sides played out 1-1 draws in the regular campaign.

Therefore, many are expecting a close contest as the two battle it out for a place in the Premier League, and, speaking to Wales Online, Cooper explained the challenge Brentford pose.

“They’re a good team. We’ve had two really tough games against them this year. You’ve got to get it right against them. They’ve got a lot of really good players. It’s a really tough game but one that we’re really focused on and looking forward to.

“I think these games can go any way. It’s hard to predict what it might look like. It’s two really good teams who will try to implement their style to try and get a result.”

Thomas Frank’s side do have experience of playing in a play-off final, although it was a negative one as they were beaten by Fulham in extra-time last year.

The verdict

This is one of the biggest games in English football in terms of the finances riding on it and the pressure for the players.

With so much on the line, these fixtures tend to be tight and cagey, so you would expect it to be like that on Saturday, which Cooper acknowledges.

Plus, the fact the two couldn’t be separated in the season shows there’s very little between the two sides, and it’s now down to which individuals stand up to deliver on the big stage at Wembley.

