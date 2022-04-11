Steve Cooper details Manchester United man’s importance at Nottingham Forest

James Garner has been an inspired loan signing, among many, at Nottingham Forest this season and has come on leaps and bounds under Steve Cooper.

The England U21 international has led the charge as the Reds have soared up the table since the Welshman took the reins and Garner’s performances, both in and out of possession, have set the tone for Forest to maintain an outside chance of automatic promotion at this stage.

Cooper gave his opinion on Garner’s performances and what he can chip in with between now and the end of the season when he spoke to NottinghamshireLive.

He said: “He (Garner) is a very good example of making sure he finishes the season off strong, because there’s still so much to play for and so many minutes to play.

“He’s doing really well, but now is not the time to think about how well he’s doing – now is the time to play even better in the next game.

“He’s good for a goal, too.

“He’s around the set-pieces a lot with his delivery, and he’s a good technician.

“He had a wonderful half-volley diagonal pass against Coventry.

“When it dropped, you had a feeling he was going to connect with it nicely.

“I think Brennan (Johnson) got in the way – I think the pass was for Djed (Spence)!

“He’s got really good technique.

“His out of possession game might go a little bit under the radar, but that’s been really good as well.

“He reads and intercepts some really important passes, and that’s as pleasing for me as the other stuff.”

Garner’s relationship with the likes of Ryan Yates, Jack Colback and Philip Zinckernagel in central areas has been vital this season and has even seen the Reds surprise some Premier League clubs in the FA Cup.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Nottingham Forest players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Dorus de Vries Yes No

There is a sense of now or never at the City Ground at the moment, with a lot of the players in the squad developing at a rapid rate so that they will be desperate to play in the Premier League next season.

The only way Forest stand a chance of keeping Johnson, Spence and Garner would be if they can pip Bournemouth to second place or go up via the play-offs, and their own individual contribution within that aim will be crucial.

Garner has developed so much since struggling for regular game time at Watford in the first half of last season, and he has settled in perfectly at Forest, even under Chris Hughton last term, culminating in the club’s chance of returning to the promiseland this term.