Steve Cooper delivers verdict on Swansea City play-off heartbreak

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has expressed that he has a feeling of disappointment after the play-off defeat to Brentford.

The Swans took a one goal lead to Griffin Park, but were eventually beaten 3-2 on aggregate after the Bees came out all guns blazing, and, in fairness, blew Cooper’s side away in the first 45 minutes of the fixture.

It was a result that will have hurt Cooper and his Swansea side after a brilliant run saw them clinch sixth on the final day of the campaign sparking huge celebrations for the squad.

The Swans have had an impressive season, and are on the right track to getting back into the Premier League, but they have to keep progressing on not dwell on this, instead they have to use it as motivation for next season.

Cooper has expressed that he wanted to win the play-offs badly, and that him and his side have a sense of disappointment.

Speaking to Swansea’s official website, Cooper said: “At this moment in time there is still more than a tinge of disappointment.

“I think everyone was more than satisfied to get into the play-offs, but once you are in it you are aiming to win the thing.”

The Verdict

Swansea did incredibly to even get to sixth place in the league and will feel as though they had a great chance of winning the play-offs after the run they’d been on.

Brentford are a top quality side and, in truth, the Bees were a class above in the second-leg as they ran out winners but Swansea’s ‘never give say die’ attitude will have pleased Cooper.

The Swans will now hope that this will play as motivation ahead of the next campaign, although they must keep expectations realistic ahead of the new season.