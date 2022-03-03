Steve Cooper delivers Nottingham Forest team news update ahead of Sheffield United clash

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has delivered an injury update ahead of his side’s trip to Sheffield United on Friday night.

Forest travel to Yorkshire with almost a clean bill of health, with striker Lewis Grabban (ankle) the only absentee through injury.

However, Goalkeeper Brice Samba (suspension) and defender Max Lowe (ineligible) are also set to miss the fixture.

“It’s good to have nearly a full squad,” Cooper told NottinghamshieLive.

“You have times like this and you have times where it goes the other way.

Earlier in the season, Cooper had a lengthy injury list to deal with, but despite this, Forest sit ninth in the Championship and are well in contention for a play-off place.

Cooper, though, was adamant that regardless of how bad the injury situation may or may not become, Forest can not sulk and must get on with things.

“What we’ve got to do is, regardless of player availability, not sulk and moan about it, just get on with the players who are available, give them the undivided attention to get ready for the next game.” he explained.

Quiz: Are these 19 Nottingham Forest facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Genuine or fake: The capacity of The City Ground is over 31,000! Genuine Fake

“At the moment, touch wood, we’re pretty healthy. Long may that continue, because there’s still a lot of football to be played and some busy schedules.

“The more percentage of player availability we have, maybe the more headaches it causes me in team selection, but I’d rather that headache than not.”

With Lewis Grabban the only injury absentee, the Forest boss also delivered an update on the forward’s progress.

Grabban has not featured in the last few matches, but Cooper says the forward’s recovering is progressing.

“He is progressing. It’s a bit of a longer game with him because it was quite a bad ankle injury.” Cooper explained.

“I had a good update on him yesterday. He’s definitely on course.

“We won’t see him before the international break. But hopefully not too long after it, he’ll be back involved.”

The Verdict

After such a lengthy injury list earlier in the season, Steve Cooper will be delighted to have almost a clean bill of health as his side prepare to face Sheffield United.

Brice Samba and Max Lowe will be big misses, but will return for Forest’s next match in the FA Cup on Monday.

Lewis Grabban’s injury update also sounds positive, with Cooper suggesting the striker could be back after the international break.

With 12 goals for Forest in the Championship this season, Cooper will hope to have the striker back available for selection as soon as possible.