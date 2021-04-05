Steve Cooper delivers honest Swansea City verdict after latest setback

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has admitted that his team are ‘falling short’ right now as they were beaten by Preston this afternoon, making it four defeats in a row.

The Welsh side had been hoping to push for automatic promotion just a matter of weeks ago, however they are now worrying about just staying in the play-off places.

The latest defeat, which came after a Matt Grimes own goal in stoppage time, means the Swans have just a four point advantage over seventh placed Bournemouth.

And, speaking to Wales Online after the game, Cooper acknowledged that instant improvements are needed.

“We’ve got to stand up and be counted here. I’m not dressing it up, I’m not making excuses. We’re falling short at the top end of the pitch, and it’s not just the attacking players, it’s the whole team.

“What we’ve got to do is fight even more. I understand we’re not in a very good moment. But, get through it. We won’t be hiding away from it. I certainly won’t.”

Swansea are back in action against Millwall this weekend.

The verdict

This is a really worrying period for Swansea, as four consecutive defeats is just not good enough. Perhaps the biggest concern is the performances though, and in truth, they haven’t been good enough for some time.

Cooper’s side are struggling to create chances, they aren’t playing with enough ambition and they simply aren’t good enough right now.

In fairness to the boss, he’s not hiding away from it, but the fans won’t care about words right now, it’s about bouncing back with a win this weekend as they try to keep their place in the top six.

