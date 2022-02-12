Steve Cooper delivers honest assessment on Brice Samba flashpoint during Nottingham Forest v Stoke

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has condemned goalkeeper Brice Samba following his red card in the 2-2 draw against Stoke City.

With the scoreline at 1-1 late in the game, Samba had a moment of madness just moments after collecting a corner kick from the opposition.

After he was barged into by Steven Fletcher, Samba then struck out at the Scottish forward in his own box in clear sight of the referee, who had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and issuing the Congolese stopper his marching orders for violent conduct.

Lewis Baker dispatched the resulting penalty with Forest defender Joe Worrall having to put Samba’s gloves on and go in goal for the final minutes of the match, but even that couldn’t secure the Potters the win.

That is because despite Samba’s actions, the hosts managed to grab a late point at the City Ground thanks to Ryan Yates’ 92nd minute goal to keep Cooper somewhat happy.

However he wasn’t pleased with Samba’s actions and he could not back his own player after seeing the incident with his own eyes.

“He knows he’s made a huge error,” Cooper said, per the Nottingham Post.

For all of the mistakes the referee made today, I have no complaints with the red card.

“He’s made a mistake, and it’s nearly cost us.”

The Verdict

Most other teams would not have been able to find their way back into the match after what Samba did, but Forest are riding on the crest of a wave right now.

Samba often treads the line of being somewhat of a wind-up on the pitch and getting himself into trouble, and the latter has really cost him this time.

He struck an opposition player and will now have to miss the next three games for his actions, and that’s a blow for Cooper considering Samba has put in some top performances this season.

It will now be up to Ethan Horvath to steer the ship until Samba’s return – that’s if Cooper can trust him again.