Steve Cooper delivers concerning Swansea City player update

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has admitted that he is worried that Jordan Morris may have suffered a serious knee injury.

Swansea City striker Jordan Morris' knee injury "doesn't look good," according to Swansea boss Steve Cooper.

⚽ https://t.co/Ezqlppmp2k pic.twitter.com/fxTD56gr8R — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) February 20, 2021

The forward, who only joined the Welsh side in the January window, was brought on at half-time in the 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town, but he was stretchered off late on.

And, speaking to the BBC after the game, the Swans boss conceded that it ‘doesn’t look good’, whilst confirming that the US international has travelled back to Wales with the team in a knee brace and on crutches.

“I don’t know the extent of it. He’s in a lot of pain. We’ve all got our fingers crossed for him. He’ll get the best attention as soon as possible.”

Worryingly, Morris does have a history with knee issues, as he faced a lengthy spell out in 2018 after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

However, he is likely to be assessed in the coming days as the Swans wait to determine the extent of the setback.

On the pitch, the heavy defeat in Yorkshire meant Cooper’s men failed to move into the top two.

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This was a terrible day for Swansea, and whilst the result was disappointing, the only thing the boss will care about now is his player.

Clearly, going from Cooper’s comments, there is a worry it’s a bad one, which was evident by the way the attacker left the field.

It’s now a case of waiting to see what further scans will say, and everyone will be hoping that the recent recruit doesn’t suffer more bad luck on the injury front.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.