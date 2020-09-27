Steve Cooper delivers clear Swansea City transfer message as deadline approaches

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has urged the club to make a move for a new striker before the end of the transfer window as he targets a promotion push.

Cooper has guided Swansea to a strong start to the campaign with the Welsh club securing seven points from their opening three Championship matches, having picked up a 2-0 win at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday in a game which saw them record a third successive clean sheet.

Swansea made a late push to secure a top six finish at the end of last season, thanks largely to the form of January loan signing Rhian Brewster who went onto register 11 goals in 22 appearances. However, so far this window Cooper’s side have not been able to bring in a replacement.

That has left them relying on Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe to lead the line upfront, and both players were on target in the win at Wycombe on Saturday. However, speaking to BBC Sport following the victory, Cooper insisted Swansea will have to bring in an out and out number nine if they want to challenge.

He said: “I have talked about what we’d like to do in terms of players coming in and also that we don’t want to lose any players.

“Jamal (Lowe) and Andre (Ayew) will score goals for us, but we need an out-and-out nine

“If it was just one (signing) it would have to be a striker because we haven’t got one.”

The verdict

You have to agree with Cooper here that without bringing in a number nine Swansea could struggle to match what they achieved last season, despite making a promising start to the campaign. At the moment both Lowe and Ayew are performing well in an unfamiliar striking role but they need help to ease the scoring burden.

Bringing in a player of Brewster’s quality will be a challenge for Swansea, but that does not mean they can not find a forward who can come in and look to build the play off and allow both Ayew and Lowe to play off them rather than directly lead the line themselves.

It is clear that Cooper believes without a striker his squad just short of being able to mount a play-off challenge. Therefore, you would expect to see Swansea at least making an attempt to add another forward to their squad before the window closes.