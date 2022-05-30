Steve Cooper compares Nottingham Forest’s play-off success to his time with England

Steve Cooper has done an exceptional job with Nottingham Forest since he came into the club this season and yesterday he was able to top it off winning promotion to the Premier League.

Forest travelled to Wembley where they faced Huddersfield Town and were able to come away with a 1-0 win after a Levi Colwill own goal following a strong attack from James Garner.

The win means Cooper has taken the Reds from being bottom of the Championship when he came into the club to competing in the top flight next season.

The boss has had a crack at the play-offs before with Swansea but fell short.

Therefore, he believes it’s important to take this success in and he compared it to his time as England U17 manager during which time they won the World Cup as he told The Mirror: “I remember the World Cup with England, sometimes you don’t take a deep breath and think how good things are. We’ve been desperate for something like this. There’s no doubt we deserve to be promoted.

“I’m just really proud of everybody connected with the club. You cannot have a club like this with its belonging, and it be about individuals.

“I’m delighted for the fans. Maybe I will be a bit more articulate in a couple of days. I am really pleased for the players. Really pleased for the supporters.

“I thought we played well in the first half apart from being too creative. Of all the big goals we have scored this season, we get one like that, but it doesn’t matter. We’ve managed to see it through in the second half, but everybody connected with the football club deserves this today. We are really looking forward to a positive future.”

Quiz: The big Nottingham Forest striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Reds fan

1 of 25 Did Garry Birtles play more games for Forest in his first or second spell at the club? First Second

The Verdict:

This is the perfect ending to a whirlwind of a season for Nottingham Forest and their boss is right, they deserve their promotion and the win yesterday was well deserved too.

Although this is Cooper’s first taste of play-off success, having won the U17s World Cup with the England youngsters, he will know what is important now to take in the success and will be looking forward to his holiday where he can take in the success before coming back to plan for next season.

This will now be a big summer for Forest as they look to form a squad that is able to compete in the top flight next season and solidify a Premier League position. However, with their promotion they will be hoping to keep hold of some of the big players in their side.