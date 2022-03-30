Steve Cooper assesses the significance of crucial Nottingham Forest trait

Nottingham Forest have demonstrated a never say die attitude very regularly over the course of this season which has resulted in the scoring of a lot of late goals.

The Reds have plenty of dangerous attacking players that Steve Cooper can utilise from the bench and they tend to tire opposition defences out in the closing exchanges.

Ryan Yates has been prone to a late goal in the last few months, somewhat epitomising the strong mentality that Cooper has instilled within the group.

The Welshman was hesitant to focus too much on the timing of the Reds’ goals when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “Great, fantastic, and we sometimes need them, but I would prefer it if you guys were writing about how well we have played, rather than about how we scored late.

“Yes, it is (a good thing to pick up additional points) but it is not the plan to leave it late… but knowing that we can keep going is a good trait.

“If we have that mentality in the locker, it is a good sign.

“Up until now, it has helped us get some important points.

“At least we know we have the ability to do that.”

Cooper will not be bothered if Brennan Johnson notches a 93rd minute winner at Wembley Stadium in the play-offs, and though Forest do sometimes take some time to show their best levels in games, it is a huge positive to see the character in the side to come from behind or pinch games in the closing exchanges.

The Verdict

Forest are one of the sides firmly in the mix for what is going to be an enthralling run-in in the Championship, with a handful of sides staking a claim to break into the top six before the end of the campaign.

Losing key defenders, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna, to injury in recent weeks could make Forest significantly less watertight at the back, putting a higher demand on the club’s attacking contingent.

It will be interesting to monitor how Cooper reacts to this, having deployed a back four in the Reds’ FA Cup quarter final 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

In Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo, Cooper still has two competent centre backs for the level, but he may need his attacking players to help him out more at the other end, to ensure they pick up the points that are necessary to book a place in the play-offs.