Steve Cooper and Tottenham: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Steve Cooper’s focus will be on the upcoming Championship play-offs and trying to ensure that his Swansea City side don’t suffer the same fate as last year.

Leading the Swans to top six finishes in both of his first two seasons in senior management is a hugely impressive feat, so it’s no wonder that he’s been linked with Premier League jobs.

Tottenham are one of the sides touted with an interest, so we’ve examined what we know so far to investigate whether it is like to happen…

What do we know so far?

When Jose Mourinho was sacked last month, Cooper was a candidate immediately linked with becoming his permanent replacement in a report from The Telegraph.

The 41-year-old’s lack of management experience beyond his two seasons with the Swans and time in the England, Liverpool, and Wrexham youth setups certainly suggests it would be a risky appointment.

The likes of Julian Nagelsman and Erik ten Hag were two of the other names linked with the vacant job.

Brighton’s Graham Potter is another tipped as a potential candidate, alongside Fulham’s Scott Parker, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Recent reports have emerged suggesting that Spurs are waiting until the end of the season as they want to open talks with a manager that is already in a job.

That would suggest that Cooper could still be in the running, though so would the majority of the other names linked with the job.

Spurs are not the only Premier League club eyeing the Welshman either, with reports earlier this year suggesting Crystal Palace viewed him as a potential Roy Hodgson successor.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

Despite the fact that Cooper has not been ruled out of the running and does seem to fit the bill of a currently employed manager, it seems unlikely he’ll take charge at Spurs this summer.

Quite simply, it would be too big a step for the Welshman and though he may well have success in the long run, it would be a massive risk for Daniel Levy to take.

On top of that, Cooper’s appointment would likely be viewed as lacking in ambition by many in the fan base.

A Premier League job may not be far away but replacing Mourinho seems a step too far too soon.