Steve Cook to QPR: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Queens Park Rangers are one of a number of clubs in the running to sign Steve Cook in January, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Bournemouth this season and could depart next month in pursuit of more regular first team action.

QPR have been more impressive in attack than defensively this season, although Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet do throw their names into the mix for the teams most valuable player of the campaign.

Jimmy Dunne and Jordy De Wijs have been battling it out to play in the centre of the back three and Cook may be a good name to join them in healthy competition. QPR may be further down the list of interested clubs with Watford of the Premier League also linked, but with promotion ambitions as well Mark Warburton would be confident of selling the project to the no nonsense defender.

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, definitely.

It feels like Steve Cook has been around a lot longer than his age suggests and the experience he has gained over that time would be a great addition to Rangers’ squad.

There is a youthful and exuberant core in West London, with Dickie, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock three players who are on an upward trajectory at this point in their careers.

Cook does not represent that as much but he would certainly positively impact the balance of youth and experience in the squad.

Would he start?

Jimmy Dunne has been improving steadily all season and would be hard to dislodge initially.

Cook though, would be confident of asserting his authority on the training ground and quickly earning Warburton’s trust.

Going into the business end of the season Cook would likely have cemented his place in the side ahead of Dunne and De Wijs.

What does he offer?

Promotion experience, a never say die attitude and much needed leadership qualities which is always an underrated quantity within a squad. If QPR can tighten up defensively they will have no issues finishing in the top six this season and bringing Cook in would definitely strengthen that bid.