Steve Cook to Nottingham Forest: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Nottingham Forest have emerged as an interested party in Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, as per a report from Football Insider.

Cook, who has played just 246 minutes of Championship football this season, is also wanted at QPR, with the Daily Mail confirming that the R’s are currently ahead in the race for the vastly experienced defender.

Coming through the academy at Brighton & Hove Albion, the 30-year-old has gone on to play 387 times for the Cherries, with 168 of those matches coming in the Premier League.

Is it a good potential move?

Whilst Forest have been impressive defensively speaking this season, the addition of Cook would certainly bolster their promotion chances.

The defender deserves a move in the top end of the Championship, and despite not currently seeing regular minutes in a Bournemouth shirt, he still has the ability to play at Premier League level.

Of course, Forest are currently competing with QPR, which would be a good move for him.

He is a player that would improve the competition levels in both squads, should either club strengthen their interest.

Would he start?

He would certainly have to work for his place in the side, but there would be a strong chance that he could emerge as a regular starter.

Cook is unfortunate at his current club Bournemouth as the competition levels for a starting spot are so high.

Forest are quite flexible with the formations too, switching between deploying a formation with three centre-backs and selecting a back four.

He would be much more likely to start regularly in a back five.

What does he offer?

Not only would he raise the competition levels at The City Ground, but he has the ability to take Forest to the next level.

Cook’s experience of playing in the higher tier, and helping guide Bournemouth to it, will stand Forest in good stead, should they be in and around the promotion mix as the season progresses.

Cook’s positional intelligence and desire to win football matches are other excellent traits he possesses, whilst he is also very comfortable in possession.