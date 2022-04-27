Steve Cook shares message with Nottingham Forest supporters after his side’s win over Fulham

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has taken to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

After missing five games due to an ankle injury, the defender made a cameo appearance against West Bromwich Albion earlier this month before being given the nod to start against Fulham by head coach Steve Cooper last night.

Cook went on to produce a promising display against the Cottagers as he helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this showdown.

Forest boosted their hopes of securing automatic promotion to the Premier League next month by beating Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Philip Zinckernagel scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Forest in the first-half of this fixture.

The attacking midfielder managed to capitalise on a misunderstanding between Tim Ream and Marek Rodak as he slotted home.

Whereas Fulham did push for an equaliser following the break, the Reds held on to secure a crucial victory.

Forest are now only three points behind AFC Bournemouth in the Championship and will move above Scott Parker’s side in the league standings this weekend if they beat Swansea City and their rivals suffer a defeat in their meeting with Blackburn Rovers.

Reflecting on his side’s latest clash in the second-tier on Twitter, Cook has admitted that it felt great to be back in action.

The defender posted: “Great to be back out there tonight.

“3 cup finals to come.

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

“We go again.”

Great to be back out there tonight. 3 cup finals to come. We go again 🙏🏽🌳🏹 https://t.co/3D4IpwwKU5 — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) April 26, 2022

The Verdict

Cook justified his selection in this fixture as he managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.09 against Fulham.

Despite facing the daunting task of having to deal with the threat posed by Aleksandar Mitrovic who has scored 41 goals at this level during the current campaign, Forest’s defence managed to keep the Serbian quiet in this fixture.

Having delivered the goods last night, Cook is likely to feature alongside Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in the heart of defence again when his side take on Swansea on Saturday.

By defeating the Jacks in this clash, Forest could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage when they face Bournemouth on May 3rd.