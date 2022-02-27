Steve Cook shares message as he reflects on Nottingham Forest’s victory over Bristol City

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has taken to Twitter to share a message following his side’s meeting with Bristol City in the Championship.

The Reds managed to get back to winning ways in this showdown as they sealed a 2-0 victory at the City Ground.

Djed Spence went close to opening the scoring for Forest in the first-half as his superb effort was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Daniel Bentley.

Bentley then produced another save to deny Cook from scoring before Brennan Johnson gave Forest the lead in the 38th minute.

The Wales international latched onto a pass from Spence and drilled an effort past the Robins keeper.

James Garner doubled Forest’s advantage in the second-half as he fired home after being teed up by Max Lowe.

As a result of this triumph, the Reds moved up to ninth in the Championship standings.

Forest will be looking to build on this particular display when they head to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the second-tier on Friday.

After helping his side keep a clean-sheet in yesterday’s fixture, Cook decided to share a message on Twitter.

The defender posted: “Up the tricky trees. Clean sheet and 3 points. Big week ahead.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the Blades are a direct rival for Forest in the battle for a play-off place, Friday’s game could turn out to be an enthralling affair as both sides will be desperate to secure victory.

Cook will be hoping to make another appearance for the Reds after featuring in each of their last eight league games.

Particularly impressive during the club’s clashes with Preston North End and Bristol City, Cook recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.40 and 7.46 in these fixtures as Forest prevented both of these sides from scoring.

By producing another assured performance against the Blades, Cook could potentially help Forest secure a positive result on their travels as they aim to push on under the guidance of Steve Cooper.