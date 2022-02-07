Steve Cook shares message as he reflects on Nottingham Forest’s triumph over Leicester

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has taken to Twitter to reflect on his side’s display in their FA Cup clash with Leicester City.

The Reds pulled off another cup upset yesterday as they secured a stunning 4-1 victory over their Premier League opponents at the City Ground.

Cook produced an assured performance for the club in this fixture as he featured alongside Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna in the heart of defence.

Philip Zinckernagel opened the scoring for Forest in the 23rd minute as he slotted past Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Brennan Johnson then capitalised on some poor defending by Leicester as he doubled the Reds’ advantage.

Worrall added a third for the hosts by converting from James Garner’s corner before Kelechi Iheanacho pulled a goal back for the Foxes.

Following the break, Forest effectively ended Leicester’s hopes of producing a comeback in this clash as Djed Spence restored their three goal advantage.

Having eliminated Arsenal and Leicester from the FA Cup this season, the Reds will be determined to book their place in the quarter-finals of the competition by beating Huddersfield Town next month.

Reflecting on the club’s latest performance, Cook has admitted on Twitter that he loved every moment of their meeting with the Foxes.

The defender posted: “The magic of the cup is real.

“Some atmosphere again.

“Loved every moment.”

The Magic of the cup is real. Some atmosphere again. Loved every moment 😍🌳😍 pic.twitter.com/0dX2RJYdwa — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) February 6, 2022

The Verdict

Yesterday’s game turned out to be an incredibly special occasion for Forest’s players as well as their fans as they produced arguably their best performance of the season against Leicester.

Cook managed to make three tackles in this fixture whilst he also produced five clearances (as per WhoScored) as he used his experience to help the Reds progress in this competition.

The defender will now be determined to play a key role for Forest as they look to launch a push for a top-six finish in the coming months.

By using the confidence that they gained from their victory over Leicester to their advantage in their meeting with Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, the Reds could potentially secure a positive result at Ewood Park.