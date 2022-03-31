Steve Cook sends two-word message to Nottingham Forest teammate after international appearance

Steve Cook congratulated Nottingham Forest teammate Djed Spence after the full-back made his England U21 debut in the week.

Congrats mate 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) March 30, 2022

The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Middlesbrough at the City Ground, has been outstanding for the Reds this season, impressing with his attacking quality and pace down the right flank.

As a result, Spence was rewarded with a call up to Lee Carsley’s England U21 side, and he made his debut as a substitute in the comfortable 3-0 win over Albania on Tuesday.

Following that, the youngster took to Twitter to reveal his pride at pulling on a Three Lions shirt and it prompted a response from Forest teammate Cook, who simply put ‘congrats mate’.

With the international break now over, attention for Spence will turn to Forest’s game against Blackpool this weekend, where he is sure to start, although Cook won’t feature due to injury.

Steve Cooper’s side have been fantastic in recent months and they sit ninth, three points away from the play-off places but with several games in hand on most sides above them.

The verdict

This was a nice touch from Cook and you can be sure that all at Forest are delighted for Spence to receive some international recognition for the form he has shown.

Of course, the player deserves huge credit for his performances and you can be sure that he will be dreaming of playing for the senior team down the line.

For now though, it’s all about Forest and trying to win promotion with the Reds, and Spence is going to be crucial to the team during the run-in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.