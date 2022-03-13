Steve Cook sends message following Nottingham Forest injury setback

Nottingham Forest centre-back Steve Cook took to Twitter yesterday evening to celebrate his side’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Championship rivals Reading, as the Reds took another step closer to securing their place in the promotion mix at the end of the campaign.

His side didn’t perform up to their usual standard in the first half, being uncharacteristically sloppy on the ball, but the former AFC Bournemouth captain, Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna were rarely tested before the interval with Keinan Davis putting the hosts 1-0 up in the East Midlands.

And their life was made even easier in the second 45 when their team upped their performance levels and scored three more to make the game comfortable, capping off what looked set to be the perfect week following their victory against Huddersfield Town earlier in the week.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Nottingham Forest players born in?

1 of 20 Brennan Johnson Peterborough Burton Derby Nottingham

However, Cook’s injury in the latter stages of the game took the gloss off what was an emphatic victory, with the 30-year-old going down in agony as he shielded against the advancing Brandon Barker.

Though it’s currently unclear how severe his injury is, it was severe enough for paramedics to rush onto the pitch at the City Ground and he had to be helped off the pitch, not a good sight for Forest fans who have seen him thrive since his arrival from the Vitality Stadium in January.

He didn’t have an update on when he would be available for selection once again – but Cook did take the time to send a message to his side’s supporters as he toasted an impressive win.

The 30-year-old posted: “Almost a perfect weekend. Huge win and clean sheet.

“My little boys’ first game for Forest as well. Just got to see about the injury now.”

Almost a perfect weekend. Huge win and clean sheet. My little boys first game for Forest as well. Just got to see about the injury now 🤞🏼🤞🏼🌳🌳 pic.twitter.com/a1BEXlROUK — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) March 12, 2022

The Verdict:

It did look like a nasty injury and considering Cook was unable to walk off the pitch unaided, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see his season end there.

However, it wouldn’t be right to speculate too much about it considering he doesn’t even know how long he will be out for at this stage, though he would be a huge miss if he was to be out for a while after slotting in so well in the back three.

The 30-year-old was arguably the missing piece in the puzzle and has undoubtedly played a part in keeping Forest in promotion contention at this stage. It remains to be seen who will come in for him if he isn’t available for their next game and beyond.

Tobias Figueiredo may have to step up to the plate if Steve Cooper wants to retain a back-three system, though they have also played with a flat back four under the Welshman and because of that, having just Worrall and McKenna as a two is a viable option.

Both are more than good enough not to have another man alongside them – and switching to a back four will also allow Forest to have another advanced player up the pitch, something that could come in handy against teams that will set up to frustrate them.