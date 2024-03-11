Highlights QPR's recent loss against Boro leaves them just one point above the relegation zone, but player Steve Cook remains optimistic and focused on the next game.

QPR's improved performance under Marti Cifuentes has helped them move out of the relegation zone, showing the team's progress and potential for future success.

Despite the disappointing defeat, QPR will continue to push forward with experienced players like Cook providing leadership and motivation in the dressing room.

Queens Park Rangers centre-back Steve Cook admitted the team were below par against Middlesbrough on Saturday, but he insists the focus is now on the final nine games of the campaign.

QPR’s good run comes to an end

The R’s have improved considerably under the guidance of Marti Cifuentes, and they’ve now moved out of the relegation zone, which highlights just how well he has done.

They had hoped to put a bit of a cushion between themselves and the bottom three by beating Boro on Saturday, and they went into the clash boasting a four-game unbeaten run, which included three victories.

Plus, the game they had drawn, at home to West Brom, saw QPR outplay the promotion hopefuls for large parts, and they were not helped by some poor officiating.

However, that positive momentum wasn’t on show against Boro, as Michael Carrick’s men deservedly left the capital with three points, thanks to second half goals from Emmanuel Latte Lath and Marcus Forss.

Steve Cook sends QPR message

That loss has left QPR just one point above the relegation zone, but they won’t dwell on it, with attention quickly turning to the next game, which is a trip to Sunderland this weekend.

And, taking to social media, experienced defender Cook was already looking ahead as he reflected on the disappointing defeat with an honest assessment.

“We fell below the standards we’ve recently set, but thank you for the support. Rest up and go again. 9 to go.”

Cifuentes’ men will fancy their chances on Wearside, as Sunderland’s 4-2 defeat at Southampton means they have now lost six on the bounce, with their season effectively over as they’re highly unlikely to make the play-offs or get dragged into the relegation battle.

QPR will still have belief

Cook is a player who has seen a lot during his time in the game, whether it’s competing for promotion or fighting to stay up, so having characters like him in the dressing room will be a massive boost for Cifuentes.

He will ensure that the group don’t drop their heads, and whilst Boro was a poor performance, it can’t take away from the good work that QPR have done in the past few months.

As it stands, they’re outside the relegation zone, and they have a way of playing under the manager that gets results. So, it’s about moving on quickly, and the Sunderland fixture is a real opportunity to get back on track with an away win.

The Championship is always known for its unpredictability, but this season appears to be taking that to an extreme level, with most of the bottom half still in the mix to go down.

So, there will be highs and lows, but, as Cook says, they just need to go again, and just look at their own games.

It’s likely to be a nervy few months ahead for all supporters of sides down there, but from QPR’s perspective, they are in a good position compared to where they were, and they will feel that they have enough in the ranks to stay in the Championship, and to then kick-on under Cifuentes.