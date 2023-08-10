Highlights Queens Park Rangers had a disastrous start to the season, losing 4-0 to Watford.

QPR signed Steve Cook from Nottingham Forest this week to strengthen their team after the poor showing.

Cook has revealed that two current QPR players made phone calls to him and told him positive things about the club.

Whichever way you cut the cloth, Queens Park Rangers' start to the season last weekend was disastrous.

Having been beaten 5-0 in a pre-season friendly at Oxford United the week prior, the R's kicked off their 2023/24 season with a 4-0 defeat to Watford away at Vicarage Road.

It took just 30 odd seconds for the Hornets to get off the mark through Tom Dele-Bashiru, and they did not let QPR off the hook from there, scoring three more goals before the half-time whistle to lead 4-0 at the break.

Whether Watford took their foot off the gas in the second half or not, it was a slightly better showing for the R's, but still, a very poor start to the campaign.

Queens Park Rangers sign Steve Cook

Unsurprisingly, after such a poor showing, QPR looked to the transfer market to strengthen their side this week, confirming the addition of experienced defender Steve Cook.

The 32-year-old joins the R's from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee.

Cook has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Loftus Road.

Interestingly, Cook revealed in his first interview with QPR club media that two current R's, and former teammates of Cook - Jack Colback and Asmir Begovic - were both on the phone with the defender, seemingly in an attempt to convince him to sign.

"Jack’s been on the phone as well as Asmir, and that’s helped." Cook explained to QPR club media.

“They’ve given a lot of positive feedback and they have a lot of experience between them, so it’ll be really nice to link up with them again.

"I’m sure they’ll help me settle in nicely.”

Gareth Ainsworth discussions revealed

As well as speaking to two of his former teammates, Cook also revealed that naturally, he had discussions with current QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth last week regarding the potential move.

Interestingly, Cook also states that seeing the Watford defeat only made him more determined to join the club, too.

"They were really positive phone calls and I am now desperate to do well for him and contribute on and off the pitch," Cook said on his calls with Ainsworth.

“I thought I would be here for the first game (against Watford) but after seeing the result I felt even more desperate to come down to try and put things right and contribute to the group.

“I feel l can do that in the long run and short term as well, so it wasn’t nice to watch, but I’m really looking forward to putting it right.”

How did Gareth Ainsworth react to Cook's arrival?

Also speaking to the club's media channels, Gareth Ainsworth sounded delighted to get Cook in.

"We have had to be patient with this one but the season is a marathon and waiting for the right one was key," Ainsworth explained to QPR club media.

“I am really pleased we have been able to get Steve in and, from his point of view, his preference was to join us which is nice to hear.

“Steve will bring leadership and experience into the dressing room and he already knows Asmir and Jack very well so he will come in and there will be familiarity from the off.”

Ainsworth went on to describe the type of player he was getting in Cook, and revealed he would be in contention for this weekend's trip to Cardiff.

He is the ultimate battling centre-half,” Ainsworth continued.

“He will put his body on the line for the cause and he is a huge organiser, so I am delighted to have him with us.

“He has been training at Forest so he will come straight into contention for this weekend’s trip to Cardiff.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if Cook does indeed make his debut in the Welsh capital this weekend.