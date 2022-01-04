Steve Cook outlines Nottingham Forest ambitions after move confirmed

Steve Cook has revealed his delight at joining Nottingham Forest as he outlined his desire to take the club to the Premier League.

The centre-back completed a move from Bournemouth today, leaving the Cherries as a legend after playing a key role in their remarkable rise over the past decade.

After a tough year though, the 30-year-old is searching for regular football after failing to get much game time under Scott Parker, and he hopes that will come at Forest after the transfer was finalised.

And, speaking to the club’s official site, Cook shared his emotions on the move and outlined his ambitions.

“You can see the progress the club is making and I’m excited for the new challenge. I thought it was the perfect time in my career to make this move to hopefully come and contribute and help get this club back to where it wants to be.

“The history of of the club speaks for itself and I know how passionate the fans are. I’ve played at The City Ground in the past and it’s always been electric so now I’m just excited to get started.”

The verdict

This seems like a great bit of business from Forest and the fans will be pleased with Cook’s first words here as he is ready for the challenge.

After a tough season so far from his own perspective, he will be eager to play regularly and show what he can do and promotion is obviously the aim for the Reds this season.

So, it’s now down to Cook to get to know his teammates and then to make a mark when he features under Steve Cooper.

