Steve Cook news, Possible swoop for Tottenham man: The latest QPR transfer talking points

With the transfer window set to open this weekend, Queens Park Rangers could potentially boost their chances of securing a play-off place in the Championship in 2022 by signing some new players.

Although the R’s already have a host of classy operators at their disposal, the arrival of some fresh faces could allow the club to reach new heights under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton.

Having already been linked with several players ahead of January, it will be intriguing to see whether QPR decide to back up this initial interest by submitting offers in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Bristol City tonight, we have decided to take a look at the latest QPR transfer talking points…

Is Steve Cook set to seal a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium?

According to a report from the Daily Mail earlier this week, QPR have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Steve Cook from AFC Bournemouth.

It is understood that the R’s are closer to finalising a deal for the defender compared to their Championship rivals with the Cherries willing to allow Cook to move on to pastures new.

Due to the presence of Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham and Gary Cahill, Cook has been limited to just three appearances in the second-tier this season.

Having played 131 games at this level during his career, the 30-year-old would add some more experience to QPR’s defence if he seals a switch to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Cook’s arrival may also force the likes of Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie to improve their performances which could have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the Championship.

Will QPR opt to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Dilan Markanday?

Another player who is believed to be on QPR’s radar is Tottenham Hotspur winger Dilan Markanday.

According to the Evening Standard, the R’s are reportedly keeping tabs on the 20-year-old ahead of a potential swoop in January.

It is understood that Tottenham want Markanday to sign a new deal at the club before joining another club on loan.

QPR may face competition from Rangers, West Bromwich Albion, Bournemouth and Celtic for the winger’s signature as Markanday is currently attracting a great deal of interest.

Whilst the winger has only made one senior appearance for Spurs this season, he has delivered some eye-catching performances for the club’s Under-23 side in the Premier League 2 Division 1 as he provided 16 direct goal contributions in 13 games.

If QPR seal a move for Markanday and the winger is able to quickly adapt to life in the Championship, this could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club as he could help them climb the league standings in the coming months.