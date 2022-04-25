Steve Cook issues message of caution to Nottingham Forest teammates amid Reds play-off bid

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has warned that the Reds are “a mile off” promotion to the Premier League at this stage of the season.

Cook returned from injury earlier this month in a brief cameo against West Bromwich Albion and has appeared 14 times in the Championship this season – 11 of which were for Forest.

Cook knows all too well how it feels for a promotion bid to fall short late in the season after losing in the play-offs with AFC Bournemouth last season, and the experienced defender has insisted Forest can’t get carried away yet.

“I experienced it last year,” Cook said on wrapping up a play-off spot with games remaining, via NottinghamshireLive.

“We made the play-offs with two or three games in hand, and we ended up losing the last three.”

“You’re then kind of thinking, did that harm us? You want to go into games confident and flying, not having any doubts.”

The Reds currently sit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table, closer to the automatic promotion places than they are Millwall in seventh.

Cook though, says they must take things a game at a time as the season draws to an end, and called on the experienced heads in the Forest dressing room to step up.

“That experience I had last year, hopefully I can use this year with this group of players, if play-offs is where we’re at.” Cook continued.

“This is when you need the players who have been through these little experiences to help out in the dressing room; to try to not get carried away.”

“As close as we are, we are still a mile off being promoted to the Premier League.”

“We’re going about it as best we can. As the manager has said, we just look to the next game. We can only handle what we do. We just need to focus on ourselves.”

Nottingham Forest have four matches remaining in the regular season, with a clash against Fulham up next tomorrow night.

Kick-off for that clash is set for 7:45pm and is live on Sky Sports.

The Verdict

Given Steve Cook’s experiences at Bournemouth last year, he is more qualified than most to discuss the end of a promotion-hopeful campaign.

He was a part of the Cherries squad that went up in 2015, too, so has seen both sides in terms of a successful promotion bid and a failed one.

No doubt Cook’s experience will be vital for Forest in the coming weeks as he will no doubt be parting any wisdom he picked up from those scenarios onto his teammates.

Forest are certainly looking like they’ll be competitive come the play-offs, but they must take it game by game and keep their momentum up in their final four league matches.