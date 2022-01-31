Steve Cook issues frank message as Nottingham Forest suffer Cardiff City loss

Nottingham Forest’s three-game winning streak came to an end yesterday evening, with the Reds losing 2-1 at Cardiff City.

A goal for new signing Jordan Hugill and Isaak Davies’ first league strike for the club pushed the Bluebirds into a commanding two-goal lead.

Keinan Davis halved the deficit in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but his header came too late to spark any sort of Forest comeback.

Steve Cooper’s side now sit two points from the play-off positions, and whilst they should be competing in and around the play-off mix come May, this comes as a dent to their chances.

Taking to Twitter after yesterday’s game, January signing Steve Cook said: “Nowhere near good enough yesterday.

“Hopefully just a small bump in the road but thanks to the travelling fans. Huge few weeks ahead now.”

The verdict

Forest were not at their best yesterday, and they would have been viewing yesterday’s clash as an excellent chance to break into the top-six, but they have come a long way under Cooper.

Forest have seen their fortunes turn dramatically under the Welshman, and whilst the ultimate feeling will be one of disappointment, they have the characters and quality within the squad to put that all to one side.

Forest have a difficult February coming up, which will certainly test their promotion credentials, however, they are still one of the most difficult teams to come up against.

As Cook says, they will be hoping that yesterday’s result was a small bump as they continue to chase down promotion.