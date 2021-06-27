Steve Bull reacts as Wolves linked with transfer swoop from rivals West Brom

Wolves legend Steve Bull believes that his former club should sign Sam Johnstone from bitter rivals West Brom this summer.

Albion face a real battle to keep hold of the England international this summer after he impressed in the Premier League last season. However, with the campaign ending in relegation, and the stopper entering the final year of his contract, an exit feels inevitable.

And, it could be an area that Wanderers need to strengthen this summer, with reports claiming current number one Rui Patricio will join AS Roma.

If that happens, Bull, who started with the Baggies before moving to Molineux, made it clear that Johnstone would be a great replacement for the Portuguese international when speaking to Transfer Tavern.

“I know Wolves fans won’t like me saying this, but I’d go for Johnstone from West Brom because he was making all sorts of saves and is in the England squad now and once he gets in the starting line-up they won’t get him out.

“He’s young, energetic and when he makes a save he gets back up for the second shot and it doesn’t take him an hour to get back on his feet.”

The verdict

Firstly, there’s no denying that Johnstone is a keeper capable of playing in the top-flight and he surely will leave Albion in the summer.

However, a deal to take him to Wolves would be complicated. Firstly, you can’t imagine the Baggies would want to sell to their rivals, so if another offer is on the table then they would probably take that.

Plus, Wolves have been linked with a host of keepers, notably Jose Sa, and there’s every chance they will miss out on Johnstone if they don’t act swiftly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.