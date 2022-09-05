“Steve Bruce wants leaders…” – West Brom set to table defender offer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are ready to offer free agent defender Erik Pieters a contract, according to Lancs Live.

With the transfer window now shut, Championship clubs will need to use the free agent market to bolster their squads further.

It appears Steve Bruce is keen to do that as the report claims that Pieters has been training with the Baggies and is now set to be offered a contract.

But would he be a good signing for Albion? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a sensible bit of business by West Brom as Pieters certainly possesses a wealth of experience that may prove to be useful for Steve Bruce’s side.

Whereas Pieters has only featured on 21 occasions in the Championship, he has played 225 Premier League games during his career and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in a lower division.

Pieters’ arrival may also force Conor Townsend to step up his performance levels as he will be able to provide some much-needed competition for the left-back.

Providing that the 34-year-old is able to hit the ground running at The Hawthorns, he could help West Brom push on in the Championship over the course of the coming months.

Charlie Gregory

In terms of the experience that Erik Pieters has, there is no reason why he couldn’t be a valuable signing for West Brom. There are certainly better options out there though than the 34-year-old.

With Stoke and Burnley, he has shown that at times, he can be a reliable option in the EFL and in the Premier League. With 206 games for the Potters in total, you simply don’t get that many games for a team without being a solid defender and offering plenty at the back. With the player at the back end of his career, he perhaps isn’t as good as he once was but his know-how should still prove invaluable if the Baggies sign him.

Steve Bruce wants leaders and players he can depend upon to try and get his side into the Premier League again. With experience of football at the highest level, there is no reason why he couldn’t be one of those men that the manager depends upon. He could certainly be a good presence to have both on and off the field.

For me though, I just feel there were and are probably better options out there to fill a position of need than Pieters. In terms of the free agent market, it is good business but with the window having just closed, you feel they could have signed a better option last week than Pieters.

Ned Holmes

In an ideal world, West Brom would’ve drafted in cover and competition at left-back during the transfer window but it is now closed and Erik Pieters could be a useful stopgap signing.

The 34-year-old is in the twilight of his career now but was still able to contribute for Burnley in the Premier League last season and can do the same as a squad player in the Championship.

With Dara O’Shea starting centrally this term, Conor Townsend is the only senior left-back in the squad so adding depth is really useful given how congested the next few months are going to be.

19-year-old Zac Ashworth has featured at times but it may still be too early for him so bringing in Pieters could be a smart move.

It’s not a panic buy, Steve Bruce and his coaches have run the rule over Pieters and clearly feel he would add something to the squad.