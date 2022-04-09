Steve Bruce teases West Brom lifeline for Valerien Ismael outcast

Romaine Sawyers was a surprise temporary departure from West Bromwich Albion at the beginning of the season, having been a key contributor since arriving from Brentford in the summer of 2019.

The St Kitts and Nevis international has shown his class in patches on loan at Stoke City this season and his future is a little up in the air with his contract up with the Baggies in the summer.

The 30-year-old is clearly still a very effective player in the Championship and Steve Bruce was intrigued about the prospect of him being involved at the club next season, when he spoke to The Athletic.

He said: “He made a difference when he came on last weekend when I watched Stoke against Sheffield United.

“Then he scored in midweek against Reading.

“He’s a good footballer.

“It’s all about decisions and other managers have different ways, but I’ve always liked him as a player.

“He’s in our thoughts (for next season).”

The Baggies have lacked a creative force from central areas this season with Alex Mowatt shouldering a lot of responsibility in the middle of the park.

Sawyers can dictate the flow of games at this level and depending on which system Bruce wants to play next season, he could return and thrive.

The Verdict

Quiz: Did West Brom sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Kenneth Zohore? Free Fee

Sawyers has only made 20 appearances in the league due to injury this season but will be hoping to finish strongly to attract potential suitors in the summer.

It seemed to be Valerien Ismael’s call to loan Sawyers out this term, not a player suited to a high turnover rate and the Frenchman’s style of play.

Bruce certainly does look to build from the back more than his predecessor and Sawyers’ vision and guile could add another dimension to the Baggies’ midfield, now with high energy players like Mowatt and Taylor Gardner-Hickman to deploy alongside him.

Sawyers could be an attractive free agent for a lot of clubs in the summer window.