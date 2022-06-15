Steve Bruce takes transfer stance on key West Brom position

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce is comfortable with the existing options he has in his goalkeeping department without adding another shot-stopper, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

The 61-year-old will see England international Sam Johnstone depart on the expiration of his contract, leaving the likes of David Button and Alex Palmer to step up in his absence as the 29-year-old looks set for a move back to the Premier League.

Placing a vote of confidence in both senior options last month, both Button and Palmer were handed contract extensions despite only playing a very limited part for the Baggies last term.

In fact, the latter’s only appearance for the West Midlands outfit during the 2021/22 campaign was against Arsenal in a 6-0 Carabao Cup defeat back in August, though he did go out on loan to Luton Town earlier this calendar year on an emergency basis.

Making two appearances for the Hatters during his very short time at Kenilworth Road, he was unable to make too much of an impact, but looks set to go head-to-head with Button for the number one jersey in pre-season with the Baggies not striking an agreement with Newcastle United for target Karl Darlow.

Josh Griffiths may also be retained following his temporary spell at Lincoln City last term, building on an impressive, promotion-winning campaign during the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict:

Albion are in desperate need of addressing other areas first, with more depth arguably needed at full-back if Bruce wants to play Taylor Gardner-Hickman in midfield and the midfield position is another area they may want to add to considering the lack of depth they had in the middle of the park under Valerien Ismael.

Jayson Molumby may have already arrived along with John Swift, but the latter is mainly an advanced midfielder and this is why they are probably on the search for another defensive midfielder, with an alternative voice to Jake Livermore potentially needed.

Adding a winger would also be useful even if Karlan Grant remains out wide – because that will help them to address their attacking woes from last season with Grady Diangana failing to live up to expectations.

And the most obvious position that needs looking at is their forward department following Andy Carroll’s departure. Kenneth Zohore may be an option – but the Dane hasn’t lived up to expectations during his time at The Hawthorns and shouldn’t be relied on to produce the goods.

In terms of their shot-stoppers though, the introduction of Button as a short/medium-term option could provide an adequate amount of time for 20-year-old Griffiths to develop further before potentially becoming their starting option between the sticks.