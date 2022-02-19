Steve Bruce shares his thoughts on West Brom outcast ahead of run-in

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has not ruled out Kenneth Zohore playing a big part for the team over the coming months.

The 28-year-old has endured a tough time at The Hawthorns since arriving from Cardiff City in a big-money deal, and this campaign has been particularly frustrating as the striker was not getting a chance under Valerien Ismael.

However, with Bruce in charge, the boss revealed that there will be a fresh start for all players, including the target man.

Whilst Zohore is currently out injured, he will be back in a few weeks, with Bruce telling the Express & Star that he is a fan of the player.

“I saw him (Zohore) play a few years ago and he was sensational. I wasn’t surprised West Brom bought him. When he was at Cardiff, he was a really good player.

“He is another one who has had a tough time with injury since he has been here. He needs a consistent run in the team to get him back to what we all know he is capable of.”

The verdict

This is the right move from Bruce as you should never judge a player before you have seen him play yourself, and Zohore could click at West Brom under the new manager.

Obviously, it’s going to be hard for him to get into the XI but Albion are not scoring goals right now and he could help if things don’t improve.

The injury is a major frustration but he should be back in a few weeks and it will be interesting to see what role he does play this season.

