Steve Bruce sets West Brom challenge following Fulham victory

Making another impressive stride towards securing a play-off spot in what remains of this Championship season, West Brom secured a 1-0 victory over Fulham last night.

Callum Robinson netted in the 63rd minute to earn the Baggies all three points, with the Midlands club deserving of all three points against the table-topping opponents.

Sitting six points outside of the top-six positions with nine games to go, Steve Bruce’s side will continue to possess the belief that they can break back into the play-off positions.

Speaking to the Express & Star addressed the play-off positions as the season nears its concluding stages: “It’s turned into a decent week – we have taken seven points from nine.

“Now I’m going to put the pressure on all of us. We’ve got a huge game at Bristol City on Saturday. Can we go and repeat that kind of performance?

“Can we go on a run? Let’s hope we can. We have to win at Bristol before the (international) break. Let’s see. We aren’t going to give it up.”

The verdict

Given the sheer volume of teams that are still involved in this enthralling battle for securing a play-off spot, West Brom need to be in flawless form in what remains.

Last night’s victory acted as a reminder as to what the Baggies can do when they are at their very best, restricting Fulham to very little.

Of course, they still possess an outside chance of securing a top-six spot, and will probably have to rely on the downfall of several clubs currently competing for a place, however, they are positioning themselves well for an exciting run-in.

If they manage to reach the level of performance displayed last night, then they will certainly inflict pressure on the current top-six occupiers.