Steve Bruce sets out clear West Brom transfer stance regarding goalkeeping position

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has admitted that he is not looking to add to his options in the goalkeeping position this summer.

The Baggies will no longer be able to call upon the services of Sam Johnstone next season as he is set to join Crystal Palace when his current contract at The Hawthorns expires at the end of June.

According to BBC Sport, Johnstone has agreed a four-year deal with the Eagles.

West Brom currently have three senior keepers at their disposal as David Button, Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths will all be competing for a place in the club’s starting eleven later this year.

Griffiths has been loaned out by the Baggies in each of the past two seasons.

Palmer also spent some time away from the club in the previous campaign as he was signed on an emergency loan deal by Luton Town in March.

Button meanwhile made 11 appearances in all competitions for Albion last season.

Making reference to this particular position, Bruce has admitted that he is not looking to sign a new keeper.

Asked by Sky Sports about whether he was considering drafting in a replacement for Johnstone, Bruce said: “No, we’re very, very happy with what we’ve got.

“We’ve got an exceptionally good young goalkeeper as well who has been on loan for a couple of years and big Butts [Button] has done extremely well towards the end and has got real Championship pedigree and history about him.

“So we’re okay in that department, that’s one I’m not looking at all so it’s up to them to fight it out for who is going to be the number one.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-West Brom players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former West Brom man Matheus Pereira play for now? Sevilla Real Betis Al Ahly Al Hilal

The Verdict

With Bruce confirming that West Brom will not be making a move for a keeper in the current transfer window, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to start in the club’s first league game of the season next month.

Set to take on Middlesbrough on July 30th, the Baggies will be determined to secure a positive result at the Riverside Stadium.

When you consider that Button played in the Championship for West Brom last season and has featured on 185 occasions at this level during his career, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he is currently at the top of the pecking order when it comes to this particular position.

Having already secured the services of John Swift and Jed Wallace this summer, the Baggies will now be looking to add some more quality to their squad ahead of the start of the new term.