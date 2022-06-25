Steve Bruce set to hand West Brom outcast another opportunity

West Brom boss Steve Bruce could be set to hand Kenneth Zohore a lifeline at The Hawthorns this summer.

Joining from Cardiff City in 2019 for a fee reported as potentially rising to £8 million, the 28-year-old has made just 23 Baggies appearances since.

Last campaign, he featured just twice for the club in the Championship.

With one year left on his current deal, this summer would seem a good time to try and move him on, however, Steve Bruce has suggested he will give the Danish forward another chance.

“I’ve just seen Zohore work tirelessly all summer.” Bruce said, via BirminghamLive.

“For me he’s a new player. I know he hasn’t had the best of times here, but he’s here so can we get the best out of him?

“I know he’s had a disappointing time here, I think that’s fair to say, you only have to look at his record and how many games he’s played.

“But he’s worked hard over the summer, and I’ve just seen him work there today, and it might just be. You never know. It’s on the big boy and he’s trying, let’s see what we can get out of him.”

West Brom open their 2022/23 Championship campaign with an away trip to Teesside on July 30th where they will face Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough.

The Verdict

There is no way of putting a positive spin on it – Kenneth Zohore’s transfer to West Brom has been somewhat of a disaster so far.

After forking out millions for the striker, for him to have only made 23 appearances in three years is a very disappointing return.

That being said, it sounds as though Steve Bruce is prepared to offer the Dane a lifeline.

He is right to do that, too, but whether or not Zohore can remain fit enough to play a part for West Brom next season remains to be seen.