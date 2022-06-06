Steve Bruce sends West Brom transfer message ahead of busy summer

West Brom boss Steve Bruce insists he won’t need major backing to build a squad capable of winning promotion, as he confirmed there is more business to be done.

After a tough first few months in charge, the experienced former Newcastle chief made it clear that he was going to be ruthless when it came to deciding who should be part of his plans.

Albion have already made one major move in the market, securing the signing of John Swift on a free transfer, in what looks to be a shrewd addition.

With the Baggies hierarchy not expected to make major funds available, Bruce could be forced to look for more bargains in the coming weeks.

And, speaking to the Sunday People, as quoted by West Brom News, he was confident he could do just that as he reflected on his previous promotions.

“The squad here – a large part of it – has been together for a long time. It needs to be freshened up, changed. In a way, perhaps, like when I took Birmingham up… or Hull. We are not going to have a mountain of money to spend.

“We have to be shrewd. Wheel and deal and be ahead of the queue. There’s enough players out there to improve us and have a hungrier, fresher group than we have at the minute.”

The verdict

This is a good message from Bruce as he is giving a positive outlook despite the fact he isn’t going to have major money to spend.

But, as he says, there is still quality out there and the signing of Swift, who undoubtedly improves the team, is an example of the sort of player that the manager will want.

Now, it’s about building on that and trying to bring in a few more signings of that calibre to ensure Albion are ready to push for promotion next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.