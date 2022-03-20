Steve Bruce sends strong message to his West Brom squad after Bristol City draw

West Brom boss Steve Bruce criticised the mentality of his players after they could only draw at Bristol City yesterday.

After enduring a tough start to life as Albion boss, a run of seven points from three games, including a thoroughly deserved win over leaders Fulham, had just about kept the Baggies faint play-off hopes alive.

However, they couldn’t build on that at Ashton Gate, with Adam Reach scoring in the last minute to salvage a point as they drew 2-2.

And, speaking to the Express & Star, Bruce was not at all happy with how his team started the game.

“We have to change the mentality, the mentality has to change, we have to find a winning mentality, you have to have that, especially in the Championship. In the first-half, in particular, we didn’t compete well enough, we didn’t win second challenges.

“That’s the thing that really disappoints me and that’s the thing we have to eradicate – our levels of performance go up and down far too quickly.”

Albion are now seven points away from the play-off places, although several of the sides above them do have games in hand.

The verdict

You can understand Bruce’s frustration because the performance and win over Fulham showed what this team are capable of and he would’ve hoped that was a turning point.

But, they couldn’t build on it as they took far too long to get going against the Robins, which means that a top six finish now seems highly unlikely.

For Bruce, you can imagine that he’s already looking to next season and his comments here suggest he will want to make changes to the squad in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.