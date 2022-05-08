Steve Bruce sends message to West Brom supporters with eye on 22/23 season

Steve Bruce has called for togetherness between the club and the fans as he prepares to build a team that can push for promotion next season.

The former Aston Villa chief was appointed as Albion boss earlier in the campaign but he was unable to make an instant impact, with poor results meaning they struggled to push for the top six.

Therefore, attention has been on next season for some time now, and speaking to the club’s media following the emphatic 4-0 win on the final day, Bruce explained the importance of everyone pulling together if they are to be in a good position next year.

“I have to thank the fans for sticking with us. They stayed at the end and it was nice were able to show them our appreciation for their support. We all need to be together going forward because that’s a key ingredient for success.

“We’ve got a big summer ahead of us and we’ll be looking to freshen the playing squad up.”

That win over the Tykes saw the Baggies end the season in 10th place.

The verdict

You can understand why the Albion fans have been angry this season because the team have not been anywhere near consistent enough.

Yet, as Bruce says, there needs to be a togetherness next season but ultimately that’s going to come down to him and the players getting results, which will get everyone on board.

A big summer awaits West Brom, with the manager expected to make wholesale changes to his squad and they will hope for a positive start to build momentum at The Hawthorns.

