Steve Bruce sends Jake Livermore message ahead of West Brom’s trip to Hull

Steve Bruce insists he doesn’t want Jake Livermore to change his playing style as he prepares to bring the midfielder back into the XI against Hull tomorrow.

The 32-year-old was given a straight red card against Sheffield United last month, his second of the season, which meant he served a four-game ban.

Whilst Albion only picked up one point without the former Spurs man, it’s fair to say Livermore wasn’t the most popular player with the support prior to his dismissal.

However, Bruce has confirmed Livermore will play, and captain, the Baggies against Hull and he explained how he needs to maintain that aggressive edge in his game without stepping over the line in the future.

“I don’t think he has to reinvent himself, you can still be aggressive in your work, you have just got to stop that challenge where you go to ground basically. I want him to be Jake and be aggressive that’s what his strengths are,” he told the Express & Star.

“It’s what comes natural to him. He sees the ball wants to win it and will do everything possible to do that, he just has to refine it a little bit.”

The verdict

This is a difficult one as no team can afford to have players who get sent off regularly and two red cards this season is not good enough for an experienced player like Livermore.

However, as Bruce says, you can’t just ask Livermore to stop making challenges as that’s what his game is about.

So, it’s about finding the right balance and Bruce will hope that the 32-year-old knows this himself and it’s ultimately going to be on the player to take responsibility moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.