Steve Bruce sends brutally honest verdict following West Brom’s defeat at Luton Town

West Brom boss Steve Bruce was furious with his side after they were beaten 2-0 at Luton Town yesterday.

The former Aston Villa chief has had an underwhelming start to life in charge of Albion, picking up a point from his first two games ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road.

And, he’s now three without a victory after the loss to the Hatters. Despite perhaps shading the first half, goals from Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell secured the points for the hosts in what was a terrible second half display.

The fans made their feelings known to the players late on, and Bruce didn’t hold back either when speaking to the Express & Star.

“I won’t accept the second half from a team of mine. We need to instil that into them because I won’t accept the second half. I have to say our reaction to conceding a goal was not enough.

“To say I’m disappointed with it is an understatement and I can only apologise to the people who followed us.”

The result leaves West Brom 11th in the Championship.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with what Bruce says here. The players were simply nowhere near good enough in that second half and they can’t have any complaints.

Unfortunately for Albion fans, it’s becoming a theme now, with many of these players underperforming under several managers, which is why they turned on the XI yesterday.

The first few weeks in charge will have made Bruce realise that he has a very big job on his hands at The Hawthorns.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.