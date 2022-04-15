Steve Bruce reveals when decision on his West Brom future will be made

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has suggested that the decision over his future will be made “in the next few weeks” and hinge on “where we finish and where we are”.

Albion have looked out of the running for promotion for some time and though it is not mathematically impossible yet, we can say with a fair amount of confidence that they will be playing Championship football again next season.

A campaign that started with such promise and excitement is ending flatly and it is up to Bruce to rally the troops in order to finish 2021/22 with some momentum.

Whether he remains in the role for the summer and next term remains to be seen and, speaking to Birmingham Live, the experienced coach has indicated he believes his future is by no means secure while also highlighting when a decision will be made.

He said: “It’s got to be in the next few weeks that we have that conversation.

“We have put things in order so far. I think it will be towards the end of the season and (depend) on where we finish and where we are.”

Bruce added: “I’ve said it before, the club isn’t going to accept being halfway in the division, so my future, David Button’s future, anybody’s future, must come under the hammer.

“It hasn’t been good enough – and that includes me too.

“Rightly so, the club won’t accept it. We have to accept that we haven’t been good enough, and when you’re not good enough, you have to implement change. I hope I’m here to make it, but we’ll have to wait and see. That’s for other people to decide, not me.”

Bruce was appointed as Valerien Ismael’s replacement back in February and has won just three of his 12 games since.

Ahead of their clash with Blackpool at The Hawthorns today, Albion sit 12th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

It seems Bruce expects to know his fate in the next few weeks and that’s good news for West Brom.

The last thing they need ahead of a summer in which significant changes may need to be made is uncertainty about their manager dragging on and slowing down their preparations for next term.

Bruce’s record as Albion boss is not a particularly impressive one but he came in at a point when the side were already struggling and he has a proven record securing promotion to the Premier League.

That will clearly be the Baggies’ target next season but we shouldn’t have to wait too long to finds out whether it will be the 61-year-old leading the charge.