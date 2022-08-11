Steve Bruce reveals West Brom face fresh forward injury

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has revealed that the Baggies have a fresh injury issue as forward Kenneth Zohore pulled up a week ago and is yet to recover.

The Championship club are already without big-money January signing Daryl Dike, who has undergone a scan on a thigh injury he picked up in training ahead of Monday’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

And now, Zohore is unavailable as well due to a fresh injury issue the Baggies are facing.

Bruce told Birmingham Live: “Unfortunately he pulled up a week ago, he’s picked up an injury too.

“He’s joining in but he’s got to have a sustained period where he trains because unfortunately he’s not done enough just yet to get in that position physically.”

Zohore has been told his future lies away from The Hawthorns but could well have had a chance to prove himself against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup this evening were it not for the club’s latest injury problem.

A wide forward by trade, Karlan Grant started through the middle in the draw with the Hornets but he may be rested meaning Callum Robinson, whose future is unclear, is in line to start.

The Verdict

Relying on Zohore, who has looked excess to requirementss at The Hawthorns for a long time now, as a forward option is hardly an ideal scenario but with the 28-year-old ruled out, Bruce’s injury problems up top have deepened.

They have looked light on strikers all summer and their inaction could now cost them.

Albion are unlikely to mind much about a potential Carabao Cup exit but should Grant pick up an injury, they would be seriously short up front for their upcoming Championship games.

It’s an area that has to be addressed before the summer window closes on the 1st September.

