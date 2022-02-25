Steve Bruce reveals thoughts on West Brom predeccessor Valerien Ismael

Steve Bruce has shown sympathy for the man he replaced as West Brom manager.

Valerien Ismael was dismissed as the head coach of the Baggies in January after only a few months in charge of the club.

The 46-year old joined in the previous Summer but had overseen a poor run of form at the turn of the year, and had fallen out with players in the squad, so was dismissed.

Bruce arrived at the beginning of the month, but is finding life tough at his new club.

The 61-year old former Newcastle United boss has failed to win a game yet since taking the reins.

Bruce has admitted his sympathy for Ismael ahead of this weekend’s important game with Swansea City.

Bruce believes Ismael was unfortunate with the timing of his sacking, claiming the absence of £7 million man Daryl Dike was hugely detrimental.

“The poor manager before me pays £7million for a centre forward, and he does his hamstring badly in his first game,” said Bruce, via Express & Star.

“You know then that the world is against you.

“Until we get those players fit, let’s see what we can do.”

Bruce has overseen the side’s collapse out of the play-off places.

The Baggies are now 11th in the Championship, seven points adrift of the top six.

Swansea City on Saturday offers the chance to turn things around, but the side will still be without Dike.

A win this weekend could only see the side jump above Nottingham Forest, depending on the result of their game.

The Verdict

The injury to Dike has coincided with Karlan Grant’s poor finishing slump.

The two have combined to make West Brom a very dull side in front of goal, which has been a big factor in their drop off in the table.

Getting Dike back will be a big boost to the side, but Bruce has to adapt in the meantime instead of feeling sorry for himself.

There are still plenty of games for West Brom to turn things around and make it into the play-offs, but they need to start winning soon.