Steve Bruce reveals the West Brom figures who will be ‘vitally important’

Steve Bruce has explained the immediate changes he has made to the West Brom coaching set-up.

Since arriving at the club last Thursday, Bruce has already brought in new coaching staff to work alongside him at the Baggies.

That includes Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, who have worked with Bruce before, including at Newcastle United. Former West Brom player James Morrison has also joined the staff.

Bruce has also brought in his son Alex Bruce to the fold.

The 61-year old has explained his reasoning for this swift change to the club.

“Steve Agnew is known throughout football to be a very, very, good right-hand man and a very good coach,” said Bruce, via the Mirror.

“My son is young, hungry. He has taken all his badges and is desperate to do well.

“It’s a bit like when I took Stephen Clemence when he finished playing at 32. I always think if you’ve got a grey top you need a bit of youth around you.

“There is a little bit of difference in all of them.

“I’ve been with them all a long, long time and they are all going to be vitally important.”

Bruce also discussed the addition of Morrison, who he hopes that his knowledge of the club can help ease his transition, having taken over the club midway through the season.

“James Morrison has been a great player here, he is a young coach and I wanted to keep him on – he knows the club, wants the club to succeed, wants to do well, wants to be a coach,” added the former Newcastle boss.

“And I’m delighted for him to be a part of the team.”

Bruce will take charge of his first game with his new club tomorrow evening as West Brom are set to face Sheffield United.

Defeat could see the side fall out of the play-off places, giving Bruce an early chance to prove to the fans that he is the man to bring them back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Bruce has worked with the likes of Agnew and Clemence for a long time, so bringing them into the fold makes a lot of sense.

Morrison is an interesting inclusion in his coaching staff too as this will freshen up Bruce’s own working habits.

His son Alex coming with him to the job is less interesting as it does also seem like he has done it as a favour to help his son gain coaching experience.

However, perhaps the former Hull City defender is ready for this kind of position and he too can help freshen things up for his father, whose football style looked quite stale at Newcastle.