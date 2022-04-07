Steve Bruce reveals talks over West Brom player’s future

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has revealed that talks are ongoing between Andy Carroll and the Championship club about his future.

The 33-year-old bagged his second goal for the Baggies yesterday in an impressive 2-0 win against Bournemouth and was singled out for praise by Bruce after the game.

Carroll joined as a free agent in January and only signed a short-term deal at The Hawthorns, which expires at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking to Birmingham Live after the win against Bournemouth, Bruce addressed the experienced forward’s future and revealed that there has been contact between the two parties.

He said: “We’ve still got weeks to go.

“Talks are ongoing. All those conversations have to be when it’s right.”

It could be a busy summer for West Brom as they look to make changes to their squad after a frustrating season and with promotion the target in 2022/23.

You’d imagine at least one of the current forwards at The Hawthorns will depart this summer as goalscoring has been an issue this term but it seems Carroll could be set to stay on at the club.

The Verdict

We saw in last night’s game just what a useful option Carroll is to have in the Championship as he caused real problems for the second-meanest defence in the division this season.

His goal return is not what it once was but he offers a really unique set of skills and could be a good player to keep in the squad for next season.

It seems a decision on that is not going to be made just yet but that the appropriate channels are open for a new deal to be agreed in future, with Bruce highlighting that talks are ongoing.

Carroll does still have something to give at this level and as long as the contract makes sense then keeping him around is certainly something they should consider.